The Israel-Hamas war's devastating toll, by the numbers

Israel’s yearlong offensive in Gaza, launched in response to Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack, has killed tens of thousands of Palestinians and caused widespread destruction in the besieged coastal enclave.

Here are some figures that show the scale of death and devastation. Sources include the Israeli government, the Gaza Health Ministry and U.N. agencies.

The Oct. 7 attack

Number of people killed in Israel: Around 1,200

Number taken hostage into Gaza: 251

Number of living hostages in Gaza: 66, including 2 from before Oct. 7

Number of captives in Gaza believed to be dead: 35, including 2 from before Oct. 7

The Israel-Hamas war

Number of Palestinians killed in Gaza: Over 41,000

Number of Palestinians wounded in Gaza: Over 96,000

Number of militants the Israeli military says it has killed: Over 17,000

Number of Israeli soldiers killed since Oct. 7: Over 720

Number of rockets fired at Israel from Gaza since Oct. 7: Over 9,500

Displacement

Number of Palestinians displaced in Gaza: Around 1.9 million

Percentage of Gaza’s population that have been displaced: Around 90%

Number of Israelis displaced by attacks from Gaza at their peak: Over 58,000

Number of Israelis currently displaced from the south: Around 5,300

Percentage of Gaza’s territory placed under Israeli evacuation orders: Around 90%

Destruction in Gaza

Number of structures moderately damaged or destroyed: Over 120,000

Number of housing units damaged or destroyed: Over 215,000

Percentage of structures damaged or destroyed: 66

Total estimated cost of damage from the war's first three months: $18.5 billion

Highest GDP ever reported in the West Bank and Gaza, in 2022: $19.17 billion

Damage to Gaza's infrastructure

Percentage of primary roads damaged or destroyed: Over 92

Percentage of health facilities damaged or destroyed: Over 84

Percentage of water and sanitation facilities damaged or destroyed: 67

Daily amount of untreated water and sewage flowing into the sea from Gaza: 60,000 cubic meters

Length of electrical grid destroyed: 510 kilometers (320 miles)