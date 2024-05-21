Jump to content

UN food agency warns that the new US sea route for Gaza aid may fail unless conditions improve

The U.N. World Food Program is warning that the new U.S. pier project for delivering aid to Gaza may fail unless Israel starts providing the conditions the humanitarian groups need to operate

Ellen Knickmeyer,Sam Magdy
Tuesday 21 May 2024 19:43
United States Gaza Aid
United States Gaza Aid

The U.N. World Food Program said Tuesday that the new U.S. $320 million pier project for delivering aid to Gaza may fail unless Israel starts providing the conditions the humanitarian groups need to operate safely, after a chaotic launch ended with much of the aid looted and one Palestinian man dead.

Deliveries from the pier were stopped Sunday after Saturday's aid convoy was unable to reach warehouses within Gaza as intended, the WFP said. The first 10 trucks had entered through the pier on Friday.

The U.N. agency is now reevaluating logistics and security measures and looking for alternate routes within Gaza, said spokesperson Abeer Etefa. The WFP is working with the U.S. Agency for International Development to coordinate delivery of food from the new U.S. route.

