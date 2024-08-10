An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City kills over 60 people, Palestinian health officials say

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter Saturday in Gaza City, killing more than 60 people.

The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency service said the strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded 47 people.

The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming it hit a Hamas command center within the school. It didn’t provide evidence.