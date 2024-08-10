An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City kills over 60 people, Palestinian health officials say
An Israeli airstrike on a school in Gaza City kills over 60 people, Palestinian health officials say
Palestinian health authorities say an Israeli airstrike hit a school-turned-shelter Saturday in Gaza City, killing more than 60 people.
The Health Ministry’s Ambulance and Emergency service said the strike on the Tabeen school in central Gaza City also wounded 47 people.
The Israeli military acknowledged the strike, claiming it hit a Hamas command center within the school. It didn’t provide evidence.