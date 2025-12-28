Photos show surfers riding waves along Gaza City’s damaged coastline

NewsPhotos show surfers riding waves along Gaza City’s damaged coastlineBookmarkBookmark popoverRemoved from bookmarksClose popoverPhotos show surfers riding waves along Gaza City’s damaged coastlineShow all 9 Surfers carry their boards into the Mediterranean, warm up on the sand and ride waves off the coast of Gaza City, where the shoreline bears visible damage from the Israel-Hamas war.This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutGaza CityGaza StripMediterraneanHamasIsrael
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks