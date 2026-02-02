Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt reopens for limited traffic, officials say

Egyptian and Israeli security officials say Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt has reopened for limited traffic, a key step as the ceasefire moves ahead

Egypt Mideast Wars Gaza
Egypt Mideast Wars Gaza

Egyptian and Israeli security officials say Gaza’s Rafah border crossing with Egypt has reopened for limited traffic, a key step as the ceasefire moves ahead.

The Egyptian official said 50 Palestinians would cross in each direction in the first day of the crossing’s operation. The official, involved in talks related the implementation of ceasefire deal, spoke to AP anonymously to discuss confidential information.

State-run Egyptian media also confirmed the opening.

