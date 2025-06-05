Humanitarian vessel on aid mission to Gaza rescues 4 migrants at sea; dozens returned to Libya

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A ship carrying activists, including Greta Thunberg, to Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid rescued four migrants on Thursday after they had jumped into the sea from another vessel to avoid being picked up by Libyan authorities.

The vessel Madleen, which is operated by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, was alerted by the European Union's Frontex border control agency and arrived at the location in the Mediterranean where it found 30-40 people on a “boat that was rapidly deflating.” As the Madleen launched its own inflatable rescue boat, a Libyan coast guard vessel approached at high speed, the coalition said.

"To avoid being taken by the Libyan authorities, four people jumped into the sea, and began desperately swimming toward the Madleen,'' which rescued them.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition protested the return of the other migrants to Libya, where human rights campaigners have said they face abuse and even torture. It also has called on Italy, Greece and Malta to pick up those now on board the Madleen and bring them to safety in Europe.

Climate campaigner Thunberg is among 12 activists aboard the Madleen which departed Sicily on Sunday on a mission that aims to break the sea blockade on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid while raising awareness over the growing humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian enclave. The voyage was to last seven days.

Among the others on board are “Game of Thrones” actor Liam Cunningham and Rima Hassan, a French member of the European Parliament who is of Palestinian descent. She has been barred from entering Israel due to her active opposition to the Israeli assault on Gaza.

After a three month total blockade aimed at pressuring Hamas, Israel started allowing some basic aid into Gaza last month, but humanitarian works have warned of famine unless the blockade ends.

Almost the entire Gaza population of 2.3 million is acutely malnourished and one in five Palestinians are on the brink of starvation, the World Food Program has warned.

An attempt last month by Freedom Flotilla to reach Gaza by sea failed after another of the group’s vessels was attacked by two drones while sailing in international waters off Malta. The group blamed Israel for the attack, which damaged the front section of the ship.