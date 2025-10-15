Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The Latest: Israel says one body handed over wasn't a hostage as aid trucks head for Gaza

The Israeli military says one of four bodies handed over by Hamas on Tuesday is not that of any hostages held in Gaza

The Associated Press
Wednesday 15 October 2025 11:43 BST

The Israeli military says one of four bodies handed over by Hamas on Tuesday is not that of any of the hostages who were held in Gaza, adding to strain on the fragile ceasefire to end the two-year war.

Separately, forensic experts in Gaza on Wednesday started identifying 45 bodies of Palestinians that Israel handed over to the Red Cross the previous day without identification. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the bodies were those of people who died in Israeli prisons or bodies taken from Gaza by Israeli troops.

Meanwhile, the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza has resumed after a two-day break. The Egyptian Red Crescent said 400 trucks carrying food, fuel, and medical supplies were bound for the Gaza Strip on Wednesday, while Israel and Hamas argue over the slow return of the bodies of deceased hostages.

Here's the latest:

