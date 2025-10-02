Photos show widespread protests after Israeli forces intercept Gaza-bound flotilla

Supporters of the Global Sumud Flotilla took to the streets in several major cities — including in Rome, Istanbul, Athens and Buenos Aires — following news that Israeli forces had intercepted an international flotilla carrying activists seeking to break Israel’s blockade of the Palestinian territory.
___
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
Thank you for registering
Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in