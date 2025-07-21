Photos show Gaza's deadliest day for Palestinians looking for food after more than 80 are killed

NewsPhotos show Gaza's deadliest day for Palestinians looking for food after more than 80 are killedJehad AlshrafiMonday 21 July 2025 04:57 BSTPhotos show Gaza's deadliest day for Palestinians looking for food after more than 80 are killedShow all 10 Gaza saw its deadliest day yet for aid-seekers in over 21 months of war as more than 80 Palestinians were killed while trying to reach food Sunday, the territory’s Health Ministry said.This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.More aboutGazaPalestiniansGaza City