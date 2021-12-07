WhatsApp sexts appear on controversial doctor’s screen during GB News interview

A doctor who has questioned the effectiveness of masks and coronavirus vaccines accidentally revealed X-rated messages in a recording he shared of an interview with GB News.

Dr Samuel White featured on the channel after winning a High Court battle following being restricted from his GP role and social media, after claiming “masks do nothing” and sharing skepticisms about vaccines.

In a screen recording that Dr White reportedly shared to his website, a suggestive WhatsApp message from a ‘Suzy Sub’ appeared. It said: “As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say.”

The clip has since been widely shared on social media, and representatives for Dr White told Indy100 that hackers were to blame and he was a target of smear campaigns.

The doctor first faced controversy earlier this year after posting a now unavailable seven-minute video on Twitter, where he said he quit his job as a GP in Hampshire as he could no longer “stomach or tolerate” the lies told by the NHS and the government about the pandemic.

He also debated the safety and need of the Covid-19 vaccine and said “masks do absolutely nothing”.

Following, the General Medical Council’s Interim Orders Tribunal imposed restrictions on Dr White’s registration as a GP and his social media actions.

Later, he won a High Court appeal where it was said the decision was wrong under human rights laws and there had been “an error of law and a clear misdirection” in the GMC tribunal’s decision.

They said the decision was “clearly wrong and cannot stand”.