Independent
Trump latest
Kiss rocker Gene Simmons recovering after crashing SUV

Kiss rock star Gene Simmons is recovering after he fainted while driving along California’s Pacific Coast Highway and crashed his SUV into a parked car

Via AP news wire
Thursday 09 October 2025 15:42 BST
Gene Simmons SUV Crash
Gene Simmons SUV Crash

Kiss rock star Gene Simmons is recovering after he fainted while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu and crashed his SUV into a parked car, authorities said.

Simmons, a co-founder and bassist for the legendary band, was evaluated at a hospital Tuesday before being released. He posted on social media that he was doing well.

“Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens,” he said on X.

The 76-year-old's SUV crossed several lanes before hitting a parked car along the highway, agencies that responded to the crash told several media outlets. Simmons was then transported to a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Kiss retired from a half-century of touring in 2023, but Simmons and his bandmates plan to play in November at a special event in Las Vegas. In August, President Donald Trump announced that Kiss will be among this year's Kennedy Center honorees.

