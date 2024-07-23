With US vehicle prices averaging near $50K, General Motors sees 2nd-quarter profits rise 15%

Support truly

U.S. customers who bought a new General Motors vehicle last quarter paid an average of just under $49,900, a price that helped push the company's net income 15% above a year ago.

And GM Chief Financial Officer Paul Jacobson said he doesn’t see his company cutting prices very much, despite industry analysts' predictions of growing U.S. new-vehicle inventories and bigger discounts.

The Detroit automaker on Tuesday said it made $2.92 billion from April through June, with revenue of $47.97 billion that beat analyst expectations. Excluding one-time items, the company made $3.06 per share, 35 cents above Wall Street estimates, according to data provider FactSet.

While the average sales price was down slightly from a year ago, GM sold 903,000 vehicles to dealers in North America during the quarter, 70,000 more than the same period in 2023. Sales in its international unit, however, fell 7,000 to 140,000, the company said.