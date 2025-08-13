Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New draft of plastic pollution treaty would not limit plastic production

Negotiators working on a treaty to address the global crisis of plastic pollution are discussing a new draft of the text that would not limit plastic production or address chemicals used in plastic products

Jennifer McDermott
Wednesday 13 August 2025 15:23 BST
Switzerland Plastic Pollution Treaty
Switzerland Plastic Pollution Treaty (' KEYSTONE / MARTIAL TREZZINI)

Negotiators working on a treaty to address the global crisis of plastic pollution are discussing a new draft of the text Wednesday that would not limit plastic production or address chemicals used in plastic products.

The biggest issue of the talks has been whether the treaty should impose caps on producing new plastic or focus instead on things like better design, recycling and reuse. About 100 countries want to limit production as well as tackle cleanup and recycling. Many have said it’s essential to address toxic chemicals.

Powerful oil and gas-producing nations and the plastics industry oppose production limits. They want a treaty focused on better waste management and reuse.

The draft contains one mention of plastic production in the preamble, reaffirming the importance of promoting sustainable production and consumption of plastics. It does not contain an article on production from a previous draft. There is no mention of chemicals.

The new provisions seek to reduce the number of problematic plastic products that often enter the environment and are difficult to recycle and promote the redesign of plastic products so they can be recycled and reused. Parties to the treaty would improve their waste management.

The Associated Press’ climate and environmental coverage receives financial support from multiple private foundations. AP is solely responsible for all content. Find AP’s standards for working with philanthropies, a list of supporters and funded coverage areas at AP.org.

