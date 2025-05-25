Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

AP PHOTOS: Thousands gather to mark the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder

The Associated Press
Sunday 25 May 2025 23:26 BST

Police reform and civil-rights activists joined thousands of people on Sunday to mark the fifth anniversary of George Floyd’s murder and decry the Trump administration for actions they say set their efforts back decades.

The Rev. Al Sharpton said at a graveside service with Floyd's family in Houston that the 46-year-old Black man represented all of those “who are defenseless against people who thought they could put their knee on our neck.”

___

This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.

