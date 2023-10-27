For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

27 October

Watch live as US Republican Representative George Santos is due back in court in Central Islip, New York, on Friday (27 October) to be arraigned on new criminal charges.

The newly elected Republican, who has resisted calls to resign, has pleaded not guilty other charges, first filed in May, accusing him of lying to the Congress about his wealth.

He is set to be arraigned on Friday on a revised indictment accusing him of several frauds, including making tens of thousands of dollars in authorised charges on credit cards belonging to campaign donors.

Mr Santos has been on bail while he awaits trial.

He has denied any serious wrongdoing.