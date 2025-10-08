Last of the 10 New Orleans jail escapees from May is captured in Georgia, authorities say
The U.S. Marshalls say the only escaped inmate who remained on the run after breaking out of a New Orleans jail in May has been captured
The only escaped Louisiana inmate who remained on the run following an audacious May jailbreak in which 10 men crawled through a hole behind a toilet has been found in Atlanta, the U.S. Marshals said Wednesday.
Derrick Groves was taken into custody in a house after evading authorities for nearly five months, Deputy U.S. Marshal Brian Fair confirmed. Sgt. Kate Stegall, a spokesperson for the Louisiana State Police, also said Groves was in custody after a brief standoff.
The other nine escapees had been recaptured within six weeks of breaking out of a New Orleans jail on May 16, and most were found still in Louisiana.
Groves, 28, had been convicted of murder and was facing a possible life sentence before the jailbreak. He had the most violent criminal record of the escapees and authorities had offered a $50,000 reward for tips that lead to his recapture.