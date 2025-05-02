Georgia Tech commencement speaker pledges to cover startup incorporation costs for graduates

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Georgia Tech's commencement speaker left graduates with more than inspiring words Friday — he promised to cover incorporation costs for any graduate launching a startup.

“This is about more than just covering fees — it’s about lighting a spark,” alumnus and speaker Christopher Klaus said in a press release. “Every founder needs someone to believe in them early. Through this gift, we’re offering that belief and giving graduates the chance to start building with purpose and confidence.”

It costs around $100 to file for incorporation in Georgia.

Georgia Tech has spent years trying to cultivate an entrepreneurial ecosystem, partnering with real estate developers to build multiple phases of Tech Square, a development of offices, labs and residences that anchors part of Atlanta’s booming office-filled Midtown district. That and a similar development on the other side of the campus has helped cement Tech’s relationship with companies that partner with the university for research and hire Tech graduates.

The school attracted record applications this year.

Klaus currently leads Fusen, a startup he founded in 2022 to help students build startups by connecting them with mentors and funding. He also co-founded the school's entrepreneurship program CREATE-X in 2014, which has helped launch over 500 student startups. He received an honorary Ph.D. during the ceremony.

“We invited Chris Klaus to speak at Commencement because he embodies the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that has defined Georgia Tech for 140 years,” President Ángel Cabrera said in a statement. “Through his groundbreaking work, his message, and now his generous gift to this semester’s graduates, Chris continues to inspire a new generation to lead with imagination and creativity.”

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who recently announced his run for re-election, has sought to make make Atlanta one of the top five tech hubs in the country. A report released last year said that would require the launch of 2,000 tech startups each year in the city by 2027.