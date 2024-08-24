Jump to content

Watch live: German police hold press conference after three killed in Soligen festival stabbing

Lucy Leeson
Saturday 24 August 2024 14:03
Watch live as German police hold a press conference on Saturday (24 August) after three people were killed and several others injured in a stabbing at the Soligen festival stabbing.

Three people were killed and eight were injured by a knifeman, including five seriously, in a mass stabbing at a diversity festival on Friday.

Police launched a large-scale manhunt overnight for the perpetrator, who started attacking people shortly after 9.30pm on Friday as thousands gathered at the central square in Solingen, west Germany, for a festival to mark the city’s 650th anniversary.

German police have since detained a person in connection to the attack, Reuters have reported.

Police are currently investigating whether there is a connection with this person and the knife attack in the western German city late on Friday, they said today.

