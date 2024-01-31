Jump to content

Watch live: German parliament commemorates victims of Holocaust

Lucy Leeson
Wednesday 31 January 2024 09:04
Watch live as the German parliament, the Bundestag, commemorates the victims of the Holocaust on Tuesday (31 January).

MPs will gather in the lower house of parliament, the Bundestag, to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

The commemoration marks the anniversary of the liberation of the Nazis' Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland, 79 years ago. It remembers all victims of the National Socialist regime, including the six million murdered Jews.

The parliament will hear testimony from a survivor of the Auschwitz concentration camp.

The German parliament for the first time on Friday (26 January) focused its annual Holocaust memorial commemorations on people persecuted and killed over their sexual or gender identity during World War II.

