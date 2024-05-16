Fire at a residential building in Germany leaves 3 people dead and 2 with grave injuries

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A fire at a residential building in western Germany left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf and spread to the entrance and second floor, the fire service said in a statement. Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the fire service said. The cause of the fire was unclear, according to police.