Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fire at a residential building in Germany leaves 3 people dead and 2 with grave injuries

Authorities say a fire at a residential building in western Germany has left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 May 2024 08:45

Fire at a residential building in Germany leaves 3 people dead and 2 with grave injuries

Show all 3

A fire at a residential building in western Germany left three people dead and two others with life-threatening injuries Thursday, authorities said.

The blaze broke out during the night in a kiosk that was part of the building in Duesseldorf and spread to the entrance and second floor, the fire service said in a statement. Firefighters used ladders to rescue several people from balconies.

Sixteen people were taken to hospitals, the fire service said. The cause of the fire was unclear, according to police.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in