30 people are injured when a trailer overturns in southwestern Germany

Police say an accident involving a trailer in southwestern Germany has left 30 people injured, 10 of them seriously

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 May 2024 15:10
Germany Trailer Accident
Germany Trailer Accident ((c) Oberbadisches Verlagshaus)

An accident involving a trailer in southwestern Germany on Wednesday left 30 people injured, 10 of them seriously, police and local media reports said.

According to the German news agency dpa, the accident happened near the city of Freiburg. Police say it took place in the village of Kandern, and that rescue helicopters were deployed, including some from neighboring Switzerland, as well as a large number of rescue and police forces.

Local papers said the accident occurred at around 1 p.m., when the trailer that was being pulled by an agricultural machine overturned.

The reports said the people on the trailer were celebrating May Day, which is observed in many countries to celebrate workers’ rights.

