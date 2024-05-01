30 people are injured when a trailer overturns in southwestern Germany

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An accident involving a trailer in southwestern Germany on Wednesday left 30 people injured, 10 of them seriously, police and local media reports said.

According to the German news agency dpa, the accident happened near the city of Freiburg. Police say it took place in the village of Kandern, and that rescue helicopters were deployed, including some from neighboring Switzerland, as well as a large number of rescue and police forces.

Local papers said the accident occurred at around 1 p.m., when the trailer that was being pulled by an agricultural machine overturned.

The reports said the people on the trailer were celebrating May Day, which is observed in many countries to celebrate workers’ rights.