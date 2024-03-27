A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 1 person

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

At least one person was killed Wednesday in an accident involving a bus on a highway in eastern Germany and several were injured, police said.

The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45 a.m., police wrote on social platform X. The highway was closed in both directions.

The bus came off the highway for reasons that weren't immediately clear and ended up on its side, German news agency dpa reported. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene.