A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 1 person

Police say at least one person has been killed in an accident involving a bus on a highway in eastern Germany and several were injured

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 27 March 2024 10:55

A bus has come off a highway in eastern Germany, killing at least 1 person

At least one person was killed Wednesday in an accident involving a bus on a highway in eastern Germany and several were injured, police said.

The accident happened on the A9 highway near Leipzig at about 9:45 a.m., police wrote on social platform X. The highway was closed in both directions.

The bus came off the highway for reasons that weren't immediately clear and ended up on its side, German news agency dpa reported. Rescue helicopters and ambulances were at the scene.

