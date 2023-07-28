Jump to content

3 people fatally shot, 2 wounded in a town in southern Germany

Police say three people were shot and killed at a residential building in southern Germany on Friday and another two wounded in a nearby house

Via AP news wire
Saturday 29 July 2023 00:35

3 people fatally shot, 2 wounded in a town in southern Germany

Three people were shot and killed at a residential building in southern Germany on Friday and another two wounded in a nearby house, police said. A suspect was arrested.

The shooting took place Friday evening in Langweid, just outside the Bavarian city of Augsburg. Police said the suspect, a 64-year-old man, was then arrested, German news agency dpa reported.

Authorities said the motive was still under investigation, as was the question of what, if any, relationship there was between the suspect and the victims.

Police said the suspect fatally shot two women, ages 49 and 72, and a 52-year-old man, before continuing to another house a few hundred meters away. There, he allegedly shot a 32-year-old woman and a 44-year-old man.

Both were being treated in a hospital but their lives were not believed to be in danger.

The suspect was stopped in his car and was arrested without resistance, police told dpa.

