2 killed in stabbing in southwest Germany, suspect detained

Two people were killed and another seriously wounded in a stabbing Tuesday in southwestern Germany, police said. The suspected assailant was detained.

Police said that they were alerted to the stabbing in a suburb of the city of Ludwigshafen on Tuesday afternoon. The 25-year-old suspect initially fled the scene and was detained in a drugstore.

Officers used their firearms in the process and he was seriously injured, police said.

Further information on the incident and the victims wasn't immediately available. Police said there was no danger to the public.