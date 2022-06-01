Germany buys Chinook helicopters in arms procurement drive

Germany's defense minister says the country plans to buy Boeing Chinook transport helicopters as part of a massive procurement drive to upgrade its military

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 June 2022 15:15
Germany Politics
Germany Politics
((c) Copyright 2022, dpa (www.dpa.de). Alle Rechte vorbehalten)

Germany plans to buy Boeing Chinook transport helicopters as part of a massive procurement drive to upgrade its military, the country's defense minister said Wednesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced shortly after Russia invaded in February that Germany would commit 100 billion euros ($107 billion) to a special fund for its military and raise its defense spending above the minimum 2% of gross domestic product that NATO countries had committed to and on which Berlin has long lagged.

The governing coalition and the main opposition party on Sunday reached a deal to move ahead with the plan. Parliament hasn't yet approved it, but the project is becoming more concrete. Officials acknowledge that the German military, the Bundeswehr, has for years suffered from neglect.

Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told parliament that the government wants to buy the Chinook helicopter, saying that it “is proven, it is the backbone of European air transport, and with this model we will strengthen our ability to cooperate in Europe.”

She didn't give further details. German news agency dpa, citing a presentation to senior lawmakers by Lambrecht's ministry, reported that the plan is to buy 60 Chinook CH-47F aircraft. It said that some 5 billion euros from the 100-billion spending package are earmarked for the purchase.

Recommended

“We now have a historic opportunity,” Lambrecht told lawmakers during a debate on Germany's regular budget. “We can iron out the failures of the past and get the Bundeswehr completely back on its feet.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in