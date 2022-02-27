Germany commits 100 billion euros to new armed forces fund
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says Germany is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2 percent of GDP
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday that Germany is committing 100 billion euros to a special fund for its armed forces, raising its defense spending above 2 percent of GDP.
“It’s clear we need to invest significantly more in the security of our country, in order to protect our freedom and our democracy,” Scholz told a special session of the Bundestag in Berlin Sunday morning.
The move is a significant one for Germany, which has come under criticism from the United States and other NATO allies for not investing adequately in its defense budget.
