Family of UK socialite Maxwell voices faith in her innocence

Members of Ghislaine Maxwell’s family say they still believe she is innocent after a New York jury found her guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein

Via AP news wire
Thursday 30 December 2021 11:09
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial
Jeffrey Epstein Maxwell Trial
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Members of Ghislaine Maxwell s family say they still believe she is innocent after a New York jury found her guilty of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein

In a statement issued late Wednesday, the Maxwell family said it would support the British socialite's efforts to appeal her conviction.

“We believe firmly in our sister’s innocence. We are very disappointed with the verdict,’’ read the statement. “We have already started the appeal tonight, and we believe that she will ultimately be vindicated.”

The jury's verdict capped a monthlong trial featuring sordid accounts of the sexual exploitation of girls as young as 14. Four women testified that they were abused as teenagers in the 1990s and early 2000s at Epstein’s homes in Florida New York and New Mexico.

Jurors deliberated for five full days before finding Maxwell guilty of five of six counts. Each charge carries a maximum prison term of five to 40 years.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in