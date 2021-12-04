AP Week in Pictures: Global

Via AP news wire
Saturday 04 December 2021 10:51
Pictures of the Week-Global-Photo Gallery
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2021

From Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell arriving at the courthouse surrounded by media for the start of Maxwell s trial New York, to a rare volcanic eruption that scientists from around the world are studying in La Palma, one of Spain s Canary Islands to U.S. born Black artist Josephine Baker posthumously receiving France's highest honor as she is inducted into the Pantheon, in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.

