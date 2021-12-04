AP Week in Pictures: Global
Nov. 27-Dec. 3, 2021
From Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell arriving at the courthouse surrounded by media for the start of Maxwell s trial New York, to a rare volcanic eruption that scientists from around the world are studying in La Palma, one of Spain s Canary Islands to U.S. born Black artist Josephine Baker posthumously receiving France's highest honor as she is inducted into the Pantheon, in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.