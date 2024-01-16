For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court on Tuesday, 16 January.

The 60-year-old Manhattan architect appears in Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, Long Island, at 9.30am ET, and is expected to be formally charged with the murder of a fourth victim.

Heuermann was arrested last summer and charged with the killing of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello - whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

The case had carried on unsolved for over a decade until investigators got a complete sample of Heuermann’s DNA from a leftover crust in a pizza box he threw away. He was then arrested in July 2023.

Multiple outlets reported that Heuermann will now be charged with a fourth murder, although it is not clear who the fourth victim is.