Watch Live: View of courthouse as Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court

Rhys Jones
Tuesday 16 January 2024 15:50
Watch live as Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court on Tuesday, 16 January.

The 60-year-old Manhattan architect appears in Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, Long Island, at 9.30am ET, and is expected to be formally charged with the murder of a fourth victim.

Heuermann was arrested last summer and charged with the killing of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello - whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in 2010.

The case had carried on unsolved for over a decade until investigators got a complete sample of Heuermann’s DNA from a leftover crust in a pizza box he threw away. He was then arrested in July 2023.

Multiple outlets reported that Heuermann will now be charged with a fourth murder, although it is not clear who the fourth victim is.

