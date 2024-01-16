Watch Live: View of courthouse as Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court
Watch live as Gilgo Beach murder suspect Rex Heuermann appears in court on Tuesday, 16 January.
The 60-year-old Manhattan architect appears in Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, Long Island, at 9.30am ET, and is expected to be formally charged with the murder of a fourth victim.
Heuermann was arrested last summer and charged with the killing of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello - whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach in 2010.
The case had carried on unsolved for over a decade until investigators got a complete sample of Heuermann’s DNA from a leftover crust in a pizza box he threw away. He was then arrested in July 2023.
Multiple outlets reported that Heuermann will now be charged with a fourth murder, although it is not clear who the fourth victim is.
