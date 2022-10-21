Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Italian far-right leader says she is ready to govern

Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni says she and her allies have asked the nation’s president to give her the mandate to assemble a new government

Frances d'Emilio
Friday 21 October 2022 10:16

Italian far-right leader says she is ready to govern

Show all 6

Italian far-right leader Giorgia Meloni said Friday she and her allies asked the nation’s president to give her the mandate to assemble a new government.

Meloni and her allies met briefly with Sergio Mattarella on Friday. Some observers had expected that she would then announce that he had given her the mandate to try to form a government. Instead, she she said only that the coalition had proposed her as the next premier. An official indicated Mattarella’s decision might be announced later.

If Meloni succeeds in forming a government, Italy would have its first far-right-led government since the end of World War II. Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party has neo-fascist roots. She would also be the first woman to become Italian premier.

Her main coalition allies, former Premier Silvio Berlusconi and Matteo Salvini are longtime admirers of Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Meloni staunchly backs Ukraine in its defense against the Russian invasion.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in