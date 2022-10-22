Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italian premier
Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, has been sworn in as Italy’s first far-right premier
Giorgia Meloni, whose political party has neo-fascist roots, was sworn in on Saturday as Italy’s first far-right premier.
Meloni, 45, took the oath of office before the Italian president at the presidential palace, becoming also the first woman to be the nation’s premier.
Her Brothers of Italy party was the top vote-getter in last month’s national election. Meloni announced her Cabinet on Friday evening. Her coalition allies include the right-wing League of Matteo Salvini and the conservative Forza Italia party headed by former Premier Silvio Berlusconi.
