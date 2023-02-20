Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Polish, Italian leaders discuss aiding Ukraine, strong EU

The prime ministers of Poland and Italy have discussed military support for Ukraine and voiced agreement that the European Union should be made stronger politically while cutting down on bureaucracy

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 February 2023 18:53

Polish, Italian leaders discuss aiding Ukraine, strong EU

Show all 5

The prime ministers of Poland and Italy on Monday discussed military support for Ukraine and voiced agreement that the European Union should be made stronger politically while cutting down on bureaucracy.

Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni — both right-wing politicians — said they were on the same page on Ukraine and on wanting to impress on EU leaders that the bloc’s 27 member nations make it strong through their diversity.

“Our views are very close on what the EU should be like as a player in the international arena,” Meloni said following talks in Warsaw with Morawiecki.

“We want Europe to be a political but not a bureaucratic giant and we are working toward such a Europe," Meloni said, adding that the “EU should take into account that there are various identities building it.”

Poland is in a drawn-out standoff with top EU bodies over its rule of law record that Brussels says goes against democracy rules. The dispute has led to the EU freezing Poland's pandemic recovery funds.

Recommended

Meloni also said that Poland's neighbor Ukraine “knows it can count on us, and Poland knows it can count on us.”

Later, Meloni met with Poland's President Andrzej Duda.

Italian media reported that Meloni was to travel on to Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv for meetings Tuesday.

On Monday, U.S. President Joe Biden paid a surprise visit to Kyiv.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in