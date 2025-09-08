Private funeral service held for Italian designer Giorgio Armani in church near his birthplace

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Family members and close friends attended a private funeral service on Monday for Giorgio Armani in a 14th century Italian church located within a medieval hamlet near the legendary fashion designer's native city of Piacenza.

Armani, one of the most recognizable names and faces in the global fashion industry, died Thursday at the age of 91.

More than 15,000 mourners paid their respects during two days of public viewing in Milan over the weekend. But the funeral was kept strictly private, with only close friends and family attending the service in the Church of San Martino Vescovo in Rivalta, south of Milan.

Several dozen bystanders waited alongside the road to pay their final respects as the hearse carrying Armani’s coffin entered the cluster of medieval buildings. One woman threw a white rose as it passed.

Armani's remains are expected to be interred nearby in the family chapel within the town’s small cemetery, where his parents and older brother are buried.

The designer often stopped to eat at a restaurant in the medieval cluster after visiting the chapel, Italian media has reported.

The Church of San Martino Vescovo is built on the remains of a medieval church, according to the town's website.

Armani was born July 11, 1934, in Piacenza, on the banks of the Po River. He is survived by a younger sister, Rosanna, two nieces and one nephew.