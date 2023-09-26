For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the Italian parliament bids farewell to former president Giorgio Napolitano at his state funeral on Tuesday 26 September.

Mr Napolitano was the first exponent of the Italian Communist Party to hold the highest state office between 2006 and 2015. He died on Friday 22 September, 2023, at the age of 98.

Italy’s senior leaders also paid their respects on Sunday, as the coffin of the former president was placed in the Palazzo Madama for the lying-in-state period.

Pope Francis also paid his respects to Napolitano on Sunday.

His funeral chapel on Monday was hosted by the Senate. His coffin was carried by the Corrazzieri. It was followed by his wife, Clio and their two sons, Giovanni and Giulio.

The former president’s state funeral is being held on Tuesday 26 September 26, in the Chamber of Deputies.

Napolitano, the first former Communist to rise to Italy’s presidency and the first person to be elected twice to the mostly ceremonial post.