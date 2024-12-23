AP PHOTOS: Girls will be part of St. Paul's Cathedral choir on Christmas Day for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

For the first time in its 900-year history, girls will form part of the choir performing at the Christmas Day service on Wednesday at London’s majestic St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The choir, which is made up of both adult and child choristers, will perform at services on Christmas Day under the 365-foot (111-meter) dome of the cathedral, designed by architect Christopher Wren after the 1666 Great Fire of London destroyed its medieval predecessor and much of the surrounding old city.

The first two girls to become full choristers officially joined the choir in June.

Completed in 1711, Wren’s massive Portland Stone cathedral — inspired by St. Peter’s in Rome — sits atop Ludgate Hill in London’s financial district. Its huge dome can be seen from miles away, and by law, no new buildings are allowed to block the view from several distant vantage points.

During World War II, its survival during night after night of German bombing became a symbol of London’s endurance.

The cathedral has been the site of numerous state events, including the wedding of Prince Charles, now the king, and Diana Spencer in 1981, and the funerals of former prime ministers Winston Churchill, in 1965, and Margaret Thatcher, in 2013.

Many of Britain’s greatest figures are buried in the cathedral, including Adm. Horatio Nelson, the Duke of Wellington and Wren himself. The architect’s grave is covered by a simple marble slab, with a nearby plaque that reads, in Latin: “If you seek his monument, look around.”

The Associated Press was present Monday as the choir rehearsed for the service.

