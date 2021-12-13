Partial list of nominees for the Golden Globe Awards

The nominees for the 2022 Golden Globe Awards have been announced as the organization behind the ceremony tries to reform

Monday 13 December 2021 15:40
79th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Nominations
A partial list of nominees for the 79th Golden Globe Awards:

MOVIES

Best picture, drama: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “The Power of the Dog.”

Best picture, musical or comedy: “Cyrano”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; “West Side Story.”

Best actress, drama: Jessica Chastain “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”

Best actor, drama: Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth.”

Best actress, musical or comedy: Marion Cotillard, “Annette”; Alana Haim, “Licorice Pizza”; Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”; Emma Stone, “Cruella”; Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story.”

Best actor, musical or comedy: Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”; Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”; Andrew Garfield, “Tick, Tick…Boom!”; Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”; Anthony Ramos, “In the Heights.”

Animated: “Encanto”; “Flee”; “Luca”; “My Sunny Maad”; Raya and the Last Dragon.”

Non-English Language: “Compartment No. 6,” Finland, Russia and Germany; “Drive My Car,” Japan; “The Hand of God,” Italy; “A Hero,” France and Iran; “Parallel Mothers,” Spain.

Director: Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”; Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog,”; Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”; Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”; Denis Villeneuve, “Dune.”

TELEVISION

Drama series: “Lupin”; “The Morning Show”; “Pose”; “Squid Game”; “Succession

Comedy series: “The Great”; “Hacks”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Reservation Dogs”; “Ted Lasso.”

Limited Series: “Dopesick”; “Impeachment: American Crime Story”; “Maid”; “Mare of Easttown”; “The Underground Railroad.”

Actress, drama series: Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Christine Baranski, “The Good Fight”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose.”

Actor, drama series: Brian Cox, “Succession”; Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Omar Sy, “Lupin.”

Actress, comedy or musical series: Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Elle Fanning, “The Great”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks.”

Actor, comedy or musical series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”; Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso.”

Actress, limited series: Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Elisabeth Olsen, “Wandavision”; Margaret Qualley, “Maid”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Actor, limited series: Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”; Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”; Michael Keaton,” Dopesick; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent.”

