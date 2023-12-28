Watch live: New York City’s Times Square hosts ‘Good Riddance’ day

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the 17th annual Good Riddance Day kicks off at noon on Broadway Plaza, New York, on Thursday, 28 December, ahead of the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration.

The traditional event offers people in Times Square the opportunity to write down all the unpleasant and unwanted things they want to leave in the past as they enter a new year, with those bad memories being thrown into an incinerator.

Adding a touch of magic, a magician will also appear to make sure those bad memories disappear.

All of this is happening as New York City gears up for the grand New Year’s celebration.

Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which dolls were stuffed with objects that represented bad memories before setting them on fire.