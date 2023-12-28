Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: New York City’s Times Square hosts ‘Good Riddance’ day

Rhys Jones
Thursday 28 December 2023 17:13
Comments
Close

Watch live as the 17th annual Good Riddance Day kicks off at noon on Broadway Plaza, New York, on Thursday, 28 December, ahead of the much-anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration.

The traditional event offers people in Times Square the opportunity to write down all the unpleasant and unwanted things they want to leave in the past as they enter a new year, with those bad memories being thrown into an incinerator.

Adding a touch of magic, a magician will also appear to make sure those bad memories disappear.

All of this is happening as New York City gears up for the grand New Year’s celebration.

Good Riddance Day is inspired by a Latin American tradition in which dolls were stuffed with objects that represented bad memories before setting them on fire.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in