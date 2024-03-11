Where to watch this year's Oscar-winning films online

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Oscars are over and the winners are now on the books, but you're still behind on watching?

No worries. Here's a guide on where to watch Sunday's triumphant, though nominees that missed out on a statuette are worthy, too. Think “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “Rustin,” “Past Lives,” “Nyad” and more.

Also look for some of the short films that took home statuettes, including Wes Anderson's “The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar.” It streams on Netflix and is widely available for digital purchase or rental. The documentary short winner, “The Last Repair Shop” streams on Disney+.

“OPPENHEIMER”

13 nominations, 7 wins. Streams on Peacock.

Christopher Nolan's atomic opus “Oppenheimer” received widespread critical acclaim and broke box office records. It's half the Barbenheimer phenom with “Barbie” from last July. The three-hour film, which is semi-trippy and flashback heavy, chronicles the trials and tribulations of the secret Manhattan Project's J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy). Available for pay at YouTube, Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu, iTunes, Google Play and elsewhere.

“POOR THINGS”

11 nominations, 4 wins. Streams on Hulu.

Think Frankenstein story, and his bride. Director Yorgos Lanthimos owes a debt to Emma Stone, his childlike and highly randy Bella, in “Poor Things.” The comedy is dark and the vibe Victorian fantasy. And did we mention the sex? How Bella handles that activity has been the talk of film circles. No spoilers here but rest assured her consciousness is raised. Also stars Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo. Available for purchase only on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and elsewhere.

“BARBIE”

8 nominations, 1 win. Streams on Max.

Greta Gerwig's “Barbie,” in the billion-dollar club at the box office, is a live-action musical comedy focused on the 64-year-old plastic doll in a range of iterations. It also took the globe by storm, culturally speaking. The film stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling (as Just Ken). Robbie plays Stereotypical Barbie, who experiences an existential crisis but lands on the road to self-discovery. Available for pay at iTunes, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and elsewhere.

“AMERICAN FICTION”

5 nominations, 1 win. Streams on MGM+

Cord Jefferson’s directorial debut “American Fiction” is what satire should be: funny while succinctly pointing at truths. Jeffrey Wright plays a frustrated academic up against the wall of what Black books must be to sell. He takes action. The film is also about families and the weight of their struggles. Wright is joined by a great supporting cast in Leslie Uggams, Erika Alexander, Issa Rae, Sterling K. Brown and Tracee Ellis Ross. Available for pay at Prime Video, Apple TV+, Google Play, YouTube, Vudu and elsewhere.

“ANATOMY OF A FALL”

5 nominations, 1 win. Digital purchase or rental.

Justine Triet’s “Anatomy of a Fall” took the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. It stars Sandra Hüller as a writer, Sandra, trying to prove her innocence in court in her husband’s death at their chalet in the French Alps. The verdict? We won’t tell. Did she or didn’t she? Triet wrote the film with her husband, Arthur Harari, and they shared in the film's adapted screenplay win Sunday. Available for pay at iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube and elsewhere.

“THE HOLDOVERS”

5 nominations, 1 win. Streams on Peacock.

The Alexander Payne offering “The Holdovers” is set at Christmastime, but its themes of loneliness and belonging resonate well beyond the holiday, wrapped in a comedic package. Set in 1970 over the holiday break at a boarding school, there's plenty of nostalgia in the details. It stars Paul Giamatti in curmudgeonly glory as the teacher stuck minding Angus (Dominic Sessa) and other students with no place to go. Da'Vine Joy Randolph delivers a standout — and Osar-winning — performance as a grieving school worker who spends the holidays at the school. Available for pay at iTunes, Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and elsewhere.

“THE ZONE OF INTEREST”

5 nominations, 2 wins. In theaters. Digital purchase.

There’s another meaty role for Hüller in the Holocaust story “The Zone of Interest,” directed by Jonathan Glazer. She plays Hedwig, the wife of Rudolf Höss (Christian Friedel), the real-life, bloodthirsty commandant of Auschwitz. The action largely has Rudolf and Hedwig living their everyday family lives just a few steps from the ovens and trains that were instruments in the slaughter of millions of Jews. A story worth telling, considering their status as monsters? You decide. Available for pay on Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and elsewhere.

“20 DAYS IN MARIUPOL”

1 nomination, 1 win. Digital purchase or rental. In North America it's streamable on the Frontline page at pbs.org, the PBS app and at Frontline on YouTube.

A joint production by The Associated Press and PBS “Frontline,” the documentary “20 Days in Mariupol” has been met with critical acclaim and an audience award at the Sundance Film Festival. AP journalist Mstyslav Chernov directed the movie from 30 hours of footage shot in Mariupol in the opening days of the Ukraine war. Chernov and AP colleagues Evgeniy Maloletka, a photographer, and producer Vasilisa Stepanenko were the last international journalists in the city before escaping. Available for pay at Prime Video, Google Play, Vudu and elsewhere.

“THE BOY AND THE HERON”

1 nomination. 1 win. Digital purchase or rental.

Dreamy and enthralling, director Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli do it again. Well. The beautifully animated Japanese fantasy “The Boy and the Heron” has young Mahito late in World War II mourning the death of his mother and encountering a talking and ornery gray heron he can't get rid of. And there's a very important tower. Available for pay on Apple TV.

