Government opposes delaying death penalty decision for Zizian charged in border agent's shooting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A judge should not delay the decision on whether to seek the death penalty against a woman charged in the death of a U.S. Border Patrol agent in Vermont, federal prosecutors said this week.

Teresa Youngblut, of Washington state, is part of a cultlike group known as Zizians that has been connected to six killings in three states. She’s accused of firing at agent David Maland during a traffic stop on Jan. 20, the day President Donald Trump signed a sweeping executive order lifting the moratorium on federal executions.

Attorney General Pam Bondi later cited Maland’s death in directing federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in murder cases involving law enforcement officers unless they find significant mitigating circumstances. But in a motion filed earlier this month, Youngblut's lawyers argued the government has imposed a “radically inadequate” and “extraordinarily rushed” timeline for that determination.

Prosecutors have set a July 28 deadline for Youngblut to explain why the death penalty should not be sought. Even though she has yet to be charged with a crime eligible for such punishment, prosecutors said the investigation is ongoing and charges may be added or changed.

Youngblut's attorneys want to extend that deadline by at least six months, but in an objection filed Monday, prosecutors argued the judge has no authority to do so.

“To grant the defendant the relief requested in the motion would constitute an inunction prohibiting the United States from moving forward with an internal decision-making process of the Executive Branch and would intrude upon its independent prosecutorial discretion,” Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Dresser wrote.

Younglbut is charged with using a deadly weapon against law enforcement and discharging a firearm during an assault with a deadly weapon.

Youngblut’s attorneys have asked the court to give her until at least Jan. 30, 2026, to submit her mitigating evidence to a committee of lawyers that advises the government on capital cases and to prohibit prosecutors from making a decision about the death penalty until after the material has been reviewed.

The defense argues the schedule “promises to turn Ms. Youngblut's submission into a near-pointless formality.” Prosecutors countered that Youngblut has no right "beyond the Executive Branch’s invitation" to participate in the government's internal capital review.

At the time of the shooting, authorities had been watching Youngblut and her companion, Felix Bauckholt, for several days after a Vermont hotel employee reported seeing them carrying guns and wearing black tactical gear. She’s accused of opening fire on border agents who pulled the car over on Interstate 91. An agent fired back, killing Bauckholt and wounding Youngblut.

The pair were among the followers of Jack LaSota, a transgender woman also known as Ziz whose online writing about veganism, gender identity and artificial intelligence attracted young, highly intelligent computer scientists who shared anarchist beliefs. Members of the group have been tied to the death of one of their own during an attack on a California landlord in 2022, the landlord’s subsequent killing earlier this year, and the deaths of a Pennsylvania couple in between.

LaSota and two others face weapons and drug charges in Maryland, where they were arrested in February, while LaSota faces additional federal charges of being an armed fugitive. Maximilian Snyder, who is charged with killing the landlord in California, had applied for a marriage license with Youngblut. His attorney has declined to comment.

Michelle Zajko, whose parents were killed in Pennsylvania, was arrested with LaSota in Maryland, and has been charged with providing weapons to Youngblut in Vermont.