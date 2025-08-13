Beyoncé wins first Emmy, for 'Beyoncé Bowl' halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Beyoncé has an Emmy to go with her 35 Grammys.

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, her legal name, was listed as one of a half dozen people on a team that won outstanding costumes for a variety, nonfiction or reality show for "Beyoncé Bowl,” her Western-themed halftime show on Netflix’s Christmas NFL game between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

The show in her hometown of Houston brought the live debut of songs from her “Cowboy Carter” album.

The special Emmy is Beyoncé's first. She has been nominated for 10 others without a victory. And it takes her halfway to an EGOT with her 35 Grammys. She still needs a Tony and an Oscar to complete the quartet.

The award was among a handful of so-called juried Emmys announced Tuesday that are determined outside the regular voting process and given out by committees, with no official nominees. They are usually highly technical — several involve individual elements of the animation process — and rarely go to famous names. They are announced in advance and handed out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony next month.

Beyoncé is also nominated for best variety special as a producer of “Beyoncé Bowl" and for best direction of a variety special. Her husband, Jay-Z, is competing against her as an executive producer of Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show.