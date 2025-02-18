A durable dahlia. A vigorous vinca. Here are 20 new garden plants to watch for this year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Like most gardeners, I have favorite plants I’ve been growing for years and will continue to grow, like fragrant and tasty Big Boy tomatoes, wide Romano-type Italian flat beans, climbing zucchini and Queen Lime Mix zinnias. But I also like to try new plants.

So, it’s helpful to know that each year, the independent, non-profit All-America Selections organization enlists more than 80 horticulture professionals from around the U.S. and in Canada to serve as plant-trial judges. They're tasked with growing the new plants side-by-side with currently available varieties and comparing their performance, time to maturity, flower or fruit size, disease resistance and other characteristics important to home gardeners.

When the results are compiled, standout plants are named AAS winners for the following year, which coincides with their introduction to the market.

For 2025, 20 plants -- seven edible and 13 ornamental – have been named national or regional winners.

Edibles

Basil Piedmont (Regional Winner: Great Lakes and Heartland)

Notable for its remarkable disease resistance, this new basil was also noted for “exceptional” downy mildew resistance, strong aroma, classic flavor and a “refined habit,” which gave it a longer shelf life after harvesting. The dense, bushy plant also was lauded for vigorous growth and health, even in challenging conditions. (Bred by Garden Genetics and Seeds by Design)

Cauliflower Murasaki Fioretto 70 F1 (National Winner)

Murasaki translates to “purple” in Japanese. So, yes, this long-stemmed cauliflower has bright purple florets, as well as long, tender stems. Early to mature and easy to harvest, the mild-flavored brassica would make a beautiful purple crudite. (It turns fuchsia in vinegar and golden brown when sauteed or roasted). (Bred by Tokita Seed America)

Kohlrabi Konstance F1 (National)

Judges found this purple kohlrabi grew well in both spring and fall and produced crack-resistant, long-lasting bulbs with smooth, vibrant skin. It also offers a longer harvest window than other varieties and tasty leaves. (Bred by Bejo Seeds)

Pepper Pick-N-Pop Yellow F1 (National)

These mid-size plants, noted for “outstanding” resistance to bacterial leaf spot disease, continually produced sweet, yellow, snack-size peppers throughout the growing season. (Bred by Seminis Home Garden)

Squash Green Lightning F1 (National)

Appreciated for its small seed cavity, which equates to a higher proportion of edible flesh from each fruit, Green Lightning lived up to its name in the trials, impressing judges with its early maturity. Further, one judge noted, “This entry not only looked better but also tasted better than the comparison. The color and pattern of the squash was novel and cute-pretty enough to use as a decoration. When cooked, this squash had a nice robust flavor that stood up to added seasonings.” (Bred by Joseph Stern; marketed by PanAmerican Seed)

Squash Thriller F1 (National)

Judges found this color-shifting squash unique, well-adapted and easy to grow. The plants produce 1-to-2-pound fruits with bright orange-, green- and cream-ridged vertical stripes that shift color as they mature. (Bred by Sakata America)

Tomato Tonatico F1 (Mountain/Southwest, Northeast)

Judges were impressed with the taste, texture, yield, disease resistance and reduced fruit cracking and splitting of this upgraded cherry tomato. Tonatico also was lauded for its strongly attached, uniform fruit clusters that detach easily at harvest time. (Bred by Bejo USA)

Ornamentals

Celosia Flamma Pink (National)

Pink, the latest introduction in the Flamma Celosia series, is a semi-dwarf, easy-to-grow pink variety of celosia noted for exceptional blooming and vibrant, long-lasting upright flowers. Judges commended its vigorous performance even in hot and humid weather, and its longer-than-expected vase life as a cut flower. (Bred by Clover Seed Co., Distributed in North America by Sakata Seed Corp.)

Vinca Sphere Polkadot (National)

Judges called this vigorously blooming vinca variety resilient and beautiful. With a naturally compact, rounded habit, the plant blooms throughout the summer, thriving in hot, dry conditions and boasting superior disease resistance and durability against heavy rain and storms. (Bred by Miyoshi & Co. Ltd.)

Zinnia Crestar Mix (National)

Crestar Mix combines “the best” crested -- or Scabiosa-type -- zinnias in one seed pack. The distinctive semi-double, pink, orange, red, white, peach and yellow flower blend works well for mass plantings and succession sowing, providing a continuous supply of cut flowers during summer. The sun-loving plants also tolerated heat and humidity well in the trials. (Bred by Takii Europe)

Dahlia Black Forest Ruby (National)

Featuring a range of semi-double to double ruby-red flowers against a black-foliage backdrop, the sturdy, disease-resistant plant impressed judges on two continents with its overall durability, as it also received the Fleuroselect award for superior performance in European trials. (Bred by Takii Europe B.V.)

Dianthus Interspecific Capitán Magnifica (National)

This new dianthus thrived through the test gardens’ summer heat. Its two-toned pink flowers, held on long stems, are suitable for bouquets in cut-and-come-again fashion, and a quick shearing after its first bloom will encourage a vigorous comeback. (Bred by Selecta One)

Marigold Mango Tango (National)

This marigold boasts bi-color, yellow-and-red blooms on compact, vigorous plants that provide nonstop color over an extended season. The variety, which also won the Fleuroselect award for performance in European trials, is well-suited for both borders and containers. (Bred by Ernst Benary of America, Inc.)

Nasturtium Baby Gold, Nasturtium Baby Red and Nasturtium Baby Yellow (Heartland, Mountain/Southwest, Northeast)

Also recipients of the Fleuroselect award for performance in European trials, these new entries in the Baby series of petite, mounded nasturtiums produce golden-yellow, rich red and soft yellow flowers that contrast nicely with their dark-green leaves. The judges praised their uniformly compact habit, which reduces flopping, and intense, non-fading flower color. (Bred by Takii Europe BV)

Petunia Dekko Maxx Pink (Great Lakes, Heartland, Northeast, West/Northwest)

This slow-maintenance petunia’s fast-growing, compact, spreading habit and abundance of non-fading pink blooms impressed judges during summer trials. Flowers blanketed plants throughout the season and held up well against heavy rain and harsh weather. (Bred by Syngenta Flowers)

Petunia Shake Raspberry F1 (National)

Likened to “a blended raspberry milkshake swirled with lemon-lime green sorbet on a superior-performing petunia,” this compact plant impressed with its heat resistance and season-long color. (Bred by Hem Genetics BV)

Snapdragon DoubleShot Yellow Red Heart F1 (National)

This candy-scented snapdragon bloomed earlier than comparable varieties in the trials. Trial judges noted its healthy, vigorous growth, long-lasting flowers, and exceptional heat tolerance. (Bred by Hems Genetics)

Zinnia Zydeco Fire (National)

This vibrant, disease-resistant zinnia variety boasts firey orange, fully double blooms held atop sturdy stems. Judges found its flowers to be larger and more resilient than those of comparison plants. (Bred by Syngenta Flowers)

___

Jessica Damiano writes weekly gardening columns for the AP and publishes the award-winning Weekly Dirt Newsletter. You can sign up here for weekly gardening tips and advice.

___

For more AP gardening stories, go to https://apnews.com/hub/gardening.