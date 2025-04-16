US Army engineers decide to fast-track Great Lakes tunnel permits under Trump energy emergency order

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has decided to fast-track permits for building a protective tunnel around an aging Enbridge oil pipeline that runs beneath a channel connecting two Great Lakes, stoking environmentalists' fears that the project will escape scrutiny, damage the sensitive region and perpetuate fossil fuel use.

The move comes after President Donald Trump issued an executive order in January declaring that the U.S. has become too dependent on foreign energy sources. The order mandates that federal agencies identify energy infrastructure projects for expedited emergency permitting from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The corps designated the tunnel project on Line 5 as an emergency under the order late Tuesday. The corps had initially planned to make a permitting decision early next year. Corps officials were vague during a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning about how quickly the process may move forward.

The Detroit District's regulatory chief, Shane McCoy, said that the timeline will be “truncated" but didn't elaborate beyond saying no steps would be skipped and the process will result in “a very legally defensible, very well-informed decision.”

Multiple groups lined up to criticize the fast-track decision Wednesday, including the Sierra Club, environmental law firm Earthjustice and the Great Lakes Business Network, a coalition of businesses that works to protect the Great Lakes with sustainable business practices.

“The only energy ‘emergency’ the American people face is Trump's efforts to disregard clean air and water safeguards in order to rush through dirty, dangerous fossil fuel projects,” said Mahyar Sorour, director of the Sierra Club's Beyond Fossil Fuels Policy.

Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy said in a statement Wednesday that Line 5 is “critical energy infrastructure” and the tunnel project is designed to “make a safe pipeline safer.” He noted that Enbridge first began applying for permits five years ago.

The pipeline runs through northern Wisconsin into Michigan's upper and lower peninsulas before terminating in Sarnia, Ontario, in Canada. Enbridge has used the pipeline since 1953 to transport crude oil and natural gas liquids between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia. It currently moves about 23 million gallons (3.7 million liters) a day, according to Enbridge.

Enbridge wants to build a protective tunnel around a 3.6-mile (5.8-kilometer) section that runs along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which link Lake Michigan and Lake Huron.

Company officials maintain the aging pipeline is structurally sound. But concerns about a potentially catastrophic spill in the straits that could contaminate Lake Michigan and Lake Huron have been mounting since 2017, when Enbridge officials revealed engineers had known about gaps in the pipeline's coating in the straits for three years. Fears of a spill escalated in 2018 after a boat anchor damaged the line. The company reached an agreement in 2018 with then-Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder's administration to encase the line in a protective tunnel.

Environmental groups, tribal nations and Democrats have spent the last five years filing lawsuits to remove the line from the straits. A Michigan appellate court ruled in February that state permits for the tunnel were properly issued. Separate lawsuits from Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer seeking to void the easement that allows the pipeline to run beneath the straits are still pending in state and federal court.

The lawsuits notwithstanding, Enbridge needs only approval from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy before it can begin tunnel construction.

Enbridge is embroiled in a separate legal battle over Line 5 in Wisconsin. About 12 miles (19 kilometers) of the line runs across the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa's reservation. The tribe sued in 2019 to force Enbridge to remove the line from the reservation, arguing it's prone to a spill and easements allowing the company to operate on the reservation expired in 2013. A federal judge in 2023 gave the company three years to get the pipeline off the reservation.

Enbridge has proposed a 41-mile (66-kilometer) reroute around the reservation. The tribe has filed a lawsuit seeking to void state construction permits for the project and joined several other groups in challenging the permits through the state Department of Natural Resources' contested case process.