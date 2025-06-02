Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Crash on pedestrian-heavy main strip in Tennessee tourist town of Gatlinburg injures 7

Seven people, including two pedestrians, have been injured in a multivehicle crash in the Tennessee tourist town of Gatlinburg

Via AP news wire
Monday 02 June 2025 19:06 BST

Seven people, including two pedestrians, were injured in a multivehicle crash in the Tennessee tourist town of Gatlinburg on Sunday.

The accident occurred at about 4:20 p.m., when a minivan travelling through the middle of the pedestrian-heavy downtown area accelerated unexpectedly, striking a person in a crosswalk before colliding with several other vehicles, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. One of the struck vehicles hit a roadside sign that fell and injured a second pedestrian. Five other people inside two different vehicles were injured as well.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating, and early indications suggest the accident may have been caused by a medical emergency, according to the agency.

Gatlinburg is located the mountains of East Tennessee. It sits between the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, the country's most visited national park, and Pigeon Forge, home of Dollywood.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in