Multiple evacuations ordered in southern Greece as wildfires return to fire-struck island

Authorities on Monday ordered multiple evacuations due to a wildfire on the island of Evia in southern Greece, with conditions worsening after nightfall when firefighting planes and helicopters were unable to operate.

The Fire Service said evacuations were ordered in four mountainous areas in the south of the island, located about 90 kilometers (55 miles) northeast of Athens. Several hundred firefighters and volunteers were deployed.

Evia was struck by massive wildfires in 2021 and also suffered extensive damage last summer. Monday’s fire followed successive heat waves across southern Europe in recent weeks.

“We are in the heart of the fire season and the conditions according to the experts will become more difficult over the next few (weeks),” Fire Service spokesman Vassilis Vathrakogiannis said.

He said 16 firefighting planes and 10 helicopters had been operating in Evia before nightfall.