Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Greece: 3 dead after boat with migrants hits rocks

Three migrants died and 16 have been rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 07 February 2023 11:53

Greece: 3 dead after boat with migrants hits rocks

Show all 2

Three migrants died and 16 others were rescued off the Greek island of Lesbos on Tuesday after a dinghy transporting them from the nearby coast of Turkey hit rocks in high winds, authorities said. The coast guard said the three bodies were recovered off the eastern coast of the island, adding that a rescue effort involving two patrol boats, a helicopter and ground crews was underway to search for others possibly missing. None of the people on the dinghy had been given life jackets. The tragedy in the eastern Aegean Sea occurred two days after four children and a woman died when a boat carrying more than 40 migrants smashed into rocks on island of Leros.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of migration issues at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in