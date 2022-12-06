Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Greece seeks 'win-win' deal on Parthenon Sculptures in UK

Cabinet ministers from the Greek and British governments have discussed Greece’s bid to get the Parthenon Sculptures back from London

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 06 December 2022 20:51
Britain Parthenon Marbles
Britain Parthenon Marbles
(Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Cabinet ministers from Greece and the U.K. discussed Greece's bid to get the Parthenon Sculptures returned from London but gave no sign the world's thorniest cultural heritage issue was any closer to resolution Tuesday.

Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Miltiadis Varvitsiotis said he told U.K. Parliamentary Under Secretary of State for Europe Leo Docherty that Athens seeks a “win-win” solution with the British Museum, where ancient Greek marble works that originally decorated the Parthenon Temple on the Acropolis are displayed.

The talks in Athens also touched on other bilateral and European issues. They came days after a Greek newspaper reported the British Museum's chairperson held secret discussions with Greece’s prime minister about the return of the 5th century B.C. sculptures in the museum's collection. The rest of the surviving works are in the Acropolis Museum in Athens.

A Greek Foreign Ministry statement quoted Varvitsiotis as telling Docherty that “contemporary reality demands the reunification of the Parthenon Sculptures.”

The ministry said Docherty stressed that the matter concerns the British Museum, rather than the U.K. government.

Recommended

While the museum didn’t deny talks have taken place, a spokesperson refused to discuss the specifics of Saturday's story in Greek newspaper Ta Nea.

The works now in London — also known as the Elgin Marbles — were removed in the early 19th century by a British diplomat, Lord Elgin. At the time, Greece was under Ottoman Turkish occupation.

Athens argues the sculptures were taken illegally and should be returned for permanent display beside those still in Greece. The British Museum rejects that stance, despite indications that U.K. public opinion favors the decades-old Greek demand.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in