Greece's left-wing Syriza loses its status as the main opposition party as infighting intensifies
Two members of parliament announced Thursday they were quitting the party, reducing Syriza’s number of deputies to 29 — fewer than the 31 seats held by the Panhellenic Socialist Movement, or Pasok.
“My decision to become an independent lawmaker is an act of self-respect and self-worth in my political journey so far,” one of the deputies, Theodora Tzakri, said outside parliament after notifying the speaker of her decision.
“The actions and tactics of those who have proclaimed themselves the current owners and guardians of Syriza have already stripped the party of its role as the main opposition,” she said.
Syriza led the government from 2015 to 2019 but has since suffered disappointing election results and defections to splinter groups. Former leader Stefanos Kasselakis formally quit the party earlier this month and is expected to announce a breakaway party in the coming days.
Pasok lost its status as a governing or main opposition party in 2015 during a wave of public anger over austerity measures imposed during Greece’s financial crisis and international bailouts.