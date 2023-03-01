Jump to content

Fiery train crash, derailment in Greece hurts at least 60

At least 60 people have been injured in the collision of a passenger train and freight train in northern Greece

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 01 March 2023 00:45

Fiery train crash, derailment in Greece hurts at least 60

A passenger train collided with an oncoming freight train in northern Greece early Wednesday, causing fires and leaving dozens injured, police and Fire Service officials said.

Multiple train cars derailed and at least three caught fire after the crash near Tempe, some 380 kilometers (235 miles) north of Athens. Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 60 people had been hurt, 25 of them seriously.

“It was a very powerful collision. This is a terrible night... It's hard to describe the scene,” Costas Agorastos, the regional governor of the central Thessaly area, told state-run television.

Ambulances arrived from several nearby towns to help transport injured passengers.

Rescuers wearing head lamps worked in thick smoke, pulling pieces of mangled sheet metal from the crashed rail cars to search for trapped people.

Government officials said the army has been contacted to assist in the rescue and that two additional hospitals in Larissa had been placed in emergency duty.

