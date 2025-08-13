Photos of burning wildfires in Greece
The Associated Press
Wednesday 13 August 2025 02:37 BST
Wildfires continue to rage in Greece amid prolonged drought, prompting evacuations.
This is a photo gallery curated by AP photo editors.
