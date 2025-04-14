Greece signs deal to buy 16 anti-ship missiles from France

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Greece signed a deal Monday to purchase anti-ship missiles from France as it seeks to bolster its defenses in a procurement program aimed mainly at addressing tensions with neighboring Turkey.

Greece’s Defense Minister Nikos Dendias signed the agreement for the 16 Exocet missiles with his French counterpart Sébastien Lecornu, who was on a one-day visit to Athens. The two did not disclose the cost of the deal.

It is the latest in a series of purchases of military equipment from France, with Greece having already bought two dozen Rafale warplanes and three Belharra-class frigates. Dendias said discussions are progressing for the addition of a fourth frigate, adding that France is also providing Greece with NH-90 military helicopters.

Athens has said it will spend 25 billion euros ($27 billion) over the next decade to adapt its military to evolving high-tech warfare technologies.

Although NATO allies, Greece and Turkey have long-standing disputes over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that have brought them close to war several times in recent decades.

“Greece does not threaten, but is threatened,” Dendias said in joint statements to the press with Lecornu. The two ministers did not take questions.

Speaking in Parliament earlier this month, Dendias said Greece plans to shift from traditional defense systems to a high-tech, networked strategy centered on mobile, Artificial Intelligence-powered missile systems, drone technologies, and advanced command units — reducing reliance on conventional fleets.

Greece’s modernization drive — launched after years of defense cuts during the 2010–2018 financial crisis — already includes all branches of the armed forces and focuses on cooperation with France, Israel, and the United States.